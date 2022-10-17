Suspected serial killer arrested

(ABC News) — Police in Stockton California say they have taken a suspected serial killer that terrorized a community is off the street.

43-year-old Wesley Brownlee was arrested after community tips early Saturday morning after authorities say say he was lurking around dark areas looking to kill again.

According to authorities Brownlee is linked to the murders of 5 men in Stockton, one in Oakland. they also believe he shot a woman in April of 2021 who survived. Police say ballistics tests and surveillance video have linked Brownlee to the crime scenes. The gun which was recovered is still being tested.