Clemson, DHEC update food pantry resource map to help families locate food pantries

According to a release, nearly 490,000 people face hunger and food insecurity in South Carolina,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials announced there is a new, updated food map to help families in need find food pantries in South Carolina.

Clemson University College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Environmental Affairs, created a statewide map showing food pantries.

According to a release, nearly 490,000 people face hunger and food insecurity in South Carolina, that’s according to nonprofit Feeding America.

Officials say food insecurity means a lack of access to enough food to live a healthy lifestyle, and project leaders hope that this resource will decrease those statistics.

The food access map makes the process of finding reliable information on food resources easier for people in need across the state, say officials.

The project is funded by a grant received by DHEC.

Officials say the statewide map is an expansion of an Upstate map created by Clemson CBSHS, Ten at the Top, and the United Way of Pickens County two years ago.

Also included on the map, which is housed on the CBSHS website, are DHEC locations and South Carolina Department of Social Services offices throughout the state.