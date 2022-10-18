Columbia Housing lays out plans for redevelopment of former Allen Benedict site

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The former Allen Benedict court may be the site of a new development with the help of Columbia residents.

A meeting was held Monday night to discuss redevelopment efforts for the demolished site where two people died from a gas leak back in 2019. City leaders are hoping that the voice of the community is heard throughout this process.

The project is slated to be completed by 2023. To find out more about the plan, or the Allen Benedict: Forever in My Heart campaign you can click on the link provided HERE