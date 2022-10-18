SC DJJ officials: Disturbance at DJJ involving number of youth and hammers, staff member assaulted

Disturbance was at the SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice Broad River Road Complex

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to a statement from the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice, this morning around 9am at the Broad River Road Complex, there was a disturbance at the Birchwood School involving a number of youth, who assaulted a staff member and then were out of place for a period of time on campus.

DJJ officials say the youth had hammers and damaged multiple vehicles and property. According to officials, the staff member who was assaulted did not have serious injuries and one youth also had a non life threatening injury.

Following normal procedure, the State Law Enforcement Division was asked for assistance to help safely end the incident, say officials.

SC DJJ says all staff and youth are accounted for and SLED is currently conducting interviews and leading the investigation into the incident.

