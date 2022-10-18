South Carolina gas prices dropping, average $3.37 a gallon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Some good news for drivers! South Carolina is among the states with the least expensive price at the pump.

The fears of a global economic recession have led to a drop in the price of crude oil— it’s down $7.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand decreased nationally last month as well.

The national average for gas dropped by three cents over the last week, it’s down to $3.88.

Here at home, drivers are paying an average of $3.37 a gallon.

Topping the least expensive markets with South Carolina: Georgia, Texas, Mississippi, and Arkansas.