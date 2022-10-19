Arby’s joins liquor business with smokey bourbon

Arby's has joined the liquor business in a partnership with a distillery in Ohio, the fast food chain released a smokey flavored bourbon inspired by its classic sandwiches.

The drink will be smoked with the same woods used for the chain’s brisket and ribs: hickory, mesquite and pecan.

Its available online and will cost you about $60.