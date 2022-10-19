City of Columbia accepting applications for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarships

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Nominations are being accepted for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dream Keeper Scholarship Awards.

The scholarship is awarded to applicants who display unselfish service, political empowerment, and social responsibility, amongst other criteria.

To be eligible for this reward, applicants must be age 18 or younger and be enrolled in an elementary, middle or high school with a 2.0 grade point average or greater.

City of Columbia says applications must be sent through mail or email and be postmarked by Dec. 9.

Send mail applications to the City of Columbia Parks and Recreation Department, Attn: Kevin Crawford II, 1111 Recreation Drive, Columbia, SC 29201.

Send email applications as a PDF file to parksinfo@columbiasc.gov.

For more information on the scholarship, contact Kevin B. Crawford II at (803) 545-0235 or Kevin.Crawford@columbiasc.gov or visit www.columbiasc.gov.