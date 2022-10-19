City of Columbia: Applications open for Hospitality Tax Grant Funding

(Courtesy: City of Columbia)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia is accepting applications from non-profit organizations looking for financial support in attracting tourists by promoting dining in the city.

This makes the second round for Hospitality Tax Grant Funding for projects and events happening January 1, 2023- June 30, 2023.

City of Columbia officials say organizations eligible for the grant must have documentation from the SC Secretary of State’s Office, with activities in the city.

Applications are due Oct. 28 and must be received by 1 p.m.

Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

Visit https://grants.columbiasc.gov/grants-offered or contact Tina Saxon at ColumbiaCityGrants@columbiasc.gov for more information.