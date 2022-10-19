Doctor Pepper releasing bourbon-flavored, drink through sweepstakes

CNN— There’s a new flavor out there for fans of Doctor Pepper.

On Wednesday, the classic soda brand is releasing its “Doctor Pepper Bourbon Flavored Fansville Reserve.”

Officials say the non-alcoholic drink has hints of cherry, vanilla, chocolate, and caramel and the cans come in a burgundy-colored box.

Right now the product is only available by sweepstakes to “pepper perks” members.

Those who are interested have until November 17 for a chance to win the drink.