Local Living: A look at some Halloween events across the Midlands

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October.

According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are for kids aged 3-12 , those in costume get free general admission.

Per the museum page, activities are included with museum general admission or membership. Planetarium and 4D shows require an additional charge. Due to limited capacities advance online ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

For more information and ticket information, click here http://www.scmuseum.org/calendar/spooky-saturday-kids-ages-3-12-in-costume-get-free-admission/

Looking to adopt a furry animal into your family? Columbia Animal Services is hosting a pet adoption special Oct. 24-31 for those interested in creating a life-long home for an animal in need.

Individuals or families interested in taking home a pet can do so for only $15!

Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Ln for this adoption special.