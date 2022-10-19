Popeyes begins pre-orders for cajun turkeys

CNN— If cajun flavoring’s more your thing it’s that time of year again!

Popeye’s is offering its cajun turkeys!

Just in time for the holidays the fast food chain is bringing back its cajun flavored fan favorite.

The selection is precooked so all customers will have to do is thaw it out and put it in the oven!

Each bird feeds between eight and twelve people and pre-orders began yesterday!