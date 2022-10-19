Prisma Health participates in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Residents looking to responsibly throw out their unused prescription drugs are in luck!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Residents looking to responsibly throw out their unused prescription drugs are in luck! This year’s 22nd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will take place on Oct. 29, 10 a.m.- 2 p.m and is free to the public.

Prisma Health is participating in this year’s event and will help provide a safe and convenient way for individuals to dispose unwanted, expired, or unused prescription drugs.

In the past, thousands of pounds of prescription drugs have been collected at over 4,000 sites during the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) initiative.

Officials say controlled and non-controlled pills, powders, patches, liquids, and vaping devices/cartridges will be accepted at the site.

Syringes or sharp objects will not be accepted.

Prisma Health Hospitals taking part in Drug Take Back Day:

Midlands’ hospital collection sites

• Prisma Health Richland Hospital in Columbia

◦ Collection station front of 9 Richland Medical Park at the corner of Harden Street Extension and Broad Street.

• Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter

◦ Collection station in front of the Medical Office Building 2 (MOB2)

Upstate hospitals collection sites

• Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

◦ In front of the main entrance (Take Back Bin is next to Upstate Pharmacy on 1st floor)

• Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital

◦ In front of main entrance (Take Back Bin is inside the Main Entrance)

• Prisma Health Hillcrest Memorial Hospital

◦ In front of ER entrance (Take Back Bin is outside next to ER Entrance)

Some of the Upstate hospitals also have locked prescription drop boxes available at all times.

For more information about DEA national drug takeback events, visit DEATakeBack.com