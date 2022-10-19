Public Works Solid Waste Division set to host compost giveaways

The Public Works Solid Waste Division is set to host two free compost giveaways for residents.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Public Works Solid Waste Division is set to host two free compost giveaways for residents.

Assistance loading the materials onto trucks and trailers will be offered.

The event takes place at 123 Humane Ln (just before the animal shelter) on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

Public Works Solid Waste Division will be hosting a free compost giveaway for residents and will assist with loading the materials. On Saturday, October 22nd from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 123 Humane Lane.#WeAreColumbia pic.twitter.com/ryPpiCydFh — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) October 17, 2022