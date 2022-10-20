Abbott nutrition to invest $500 million in new factory

The company taking some of the blame for the baby formula shortage is trying to make amends.
Abbott Nutrition says it is planning to invest a half billion dollars in a new factory to manufacture specialty infant formulas.

The shutdown of Abbott’s infant nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan and a recall of some of its products led to an ongoing formula shortage.

A Census Bureau survey reports nearly one-third of households with an infant younger than one are still having trouble finding formula.

