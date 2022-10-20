Abbott nutrition to invest $500 million in new factory

CNN— The company taking some of the blame for the baby formula shortage is trying to make amends.

Abbott Nutrition says it is planning to invest a half billion dollars in a new factory to manufacture specialty infant formulas.

The shutdown of Abbott’s infant nutrition plant in Sturgis, Michigan and a recall of some of its products led to an ongoing formula shortage.

A Census Bureau survey reports nearly one-third of households with an infant younger than one are still having trouble finding formula.