American workers spend fewer hours commuting post-pandemic

CNN— During the COVID-19 pandemic, more people started to work from home, which meant less time spent in traffic.

According to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, not leaving the house to clock in frees up 60 million hours per day that workers don’t spend behind the wheel driving to and from work.

The American Time Use survey says, most Americans used the extra time toward personal errands, sleep, and hanging out with family and friends.