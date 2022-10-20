“Make That Dough” event hopes to expand food access for communities in need

Small business owners and non-profit organizations teamed up for the inaugural “Make That Dough” breakfast event.

The collaboration is meant to help find new ways to expand food access for communities in need.

Roundtable discussions were held to encourage future collaborations between businesses.

A panel also discussed funding opportunities that are available for food access work.

Sot: “What they’re asking for, to me, is not something that is large. It’s not something that isn’t attainable. But we have got to figure out how to make it happen. And so it takes the people in this room. The people in the community. It takes all of us to figure out how to get food on the tables of our neighbors,” says Shana Catoe, “Make That Dough” organizer.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit the Columbia Food Policy Committee’s website here.