Newberry College holds march, rally for Ukraine

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — As Russian President Vladimir Putin continues to wage war on Ukraine, a college in the Midlands wants to do what it can to stand with the Ukrainian people.

Students and faculty from Newberry College marched from the main entrance of campus to the Center for Teacher Education a few blocks away, carrying Ukrainian flags along the way.

The Ukrainian National Anthem was played at a service after the march, and the American National Anthem was sung by those in attendance.

Newberry College Professor Tania Sosiak says some of her own family escaped from Ukraine.

“Ukraine has always been a very important part of my life because we have fought so much from Russia trying to take us over in the USSR and we just want to be free democratic people. And so we as a people would sooner die than be under the regime of the Russian Federation and our strength is stronger, and our hearts are blue and yellow, and we’re stronger people than to just cave in,” says Professor Sosiak.

The Mazur family left Ukraine and now live in Chapin.

“We are at peace now here in the United States but our hearts are broken and our hearts are with Ukraine. There is so much fighting and so much destruction,” says Olga Mazur, via translation through Professor Sosiak.

Olga says the support Newberry College showed her and her family today make them very happy, and she has a message for Ukrainians.

“I want all Ukrainians in Ukraine and other places to know that we are praying for you and we support you,” she says, via translation.

Reverend Dr. Lerone Wilder says today’s event allows everyone to have a greater awareness of times when human rights are being violated.

“I think that everyone has a duty, not only to preserve and protect democracy, but participate in it. No matter how young, how seasoned we may be, there’s always a place for us in our society to ensure that we are responsible and helpful citizens in the world in which we live,” says Rev. Dr. Wilder.