ONE-ON-ONE: Prisma pediatrician answers questions on increased number of flu and RSV cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After the past two years of low flu case numbers, DHEC is reporting a rise in cases of the virus as well as another virus that is mainly impacting young children.

Patients with both influenza and RSV are showing up at Prisma Health centers.

“We’re full to the max across the state. RSV is definitely a statewide issue and the flu is going to be the same way,” said Dr. Anna Kathryn Burch, Prisma Health pediatric infectious disease specialist.

RSV is a virus that causes infections and trouble breathing. Prisma Health reports that most people with RSV suffer symptoms like a mild cold…but young children are more likely to have complications.

“We’re seeing a lot of what we’re calling secondary bacterial pneumonia associated with RSV. That has been in children less than 5,” said Dr. Burch. “It doesn’t mean that they are severely ill but it is requiring hospitalization.”

Dr. Burch says RSV and flu numbers have been down the past two years during the height of the pandemic, but they are much higher now earlier in the year.

“Your traditional time to see RSV is the winter and early spring,” Burch said. “This is the right time for influenza however.”

She also says it’s the right time to get a flu shot. Since the start of October, DHEC has identified more than 2,000 cases of the flu which has resulted in 80 hospitalizations. This is why Dr. Burch advises everyone older than 6 months to get the flu vaccine.

“It is not 100 percent in protecting you from getting the flu,” she said. “It does protect you from morbidity or mortality from the flu.”

The same protection is not available when it comes to RSV.

“Right now we don’t have a vaccine for RSV,” Dr. Burch said. “We are working on one and hopefully one will come out soon.”

No matter which seasonal illness you’re trying to avoid, Dr. Burch has these tips.

“Hand hygiene, keep your child at home if they are sick and please go out and get your flu shot,” the Prisma Health doctor said. “Those are the three big things that you can do. If you are ill, wear a mask outside.”