South Carolinians participate in the Great Shakeout Drill

As the annual Great Shakeout Drill returns, South Carolinians and people around the world are practicing what to do the moment the ground begins to shake.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division says during an earthquake it is best to drop to the ground, cover your body under a sturdy table or desk, and hold on tightly. The division records show the Midlands has seen its fair share of earthquakes with over 60 happening this year in Kershaw County. Officials with SCEMD say even after an earthquake is over the danger still exists for a period of time.

“Maybe some aftershocks, there are a lot of secondary effects from utility line ruptures that can cause fires, chemical leaks, any number of things like liquefaction where the ground essentially turns into quicksand and can cause even more hazards. So any number of things can result from a major earthquake and it’s important for people to understand that,” says Derrec Becker with SCEMD.

Over 300,000 South Carolinians participated in the Great Shakeout Drill today.