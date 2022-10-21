Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday

Allen University

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.

The parade will begin at Sumter and Calhoun Streets and will come to a close at the intersection of Sumter and Lady Streets with City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann serving as the Grand Marshall for the event. Some 80 additional groups will also be participating in the event.