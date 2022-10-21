Local Living: Halloween happenings in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living, Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) is hosting a Haunted Paaloween party.

The event will be held October 29, 2022 from 6 to 10 pm at the Saluda Shoals River Center.

There will be a bbq buffet, desert, photo booth, strolling magician and live music. Animals will also be up for adoption.

For more information, click here https://www.paals.org/paaloween

And Columbia Animal Services is hosting a pet adoption special this Halloween.

The special runs October 24-31 for those interested in creating a life-long home for an animal in need, say officials.

Individuals or families interested in taking home a pet can do so for $15.

Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane for the adoption special.