Man accused of sexually abusing teenage boy for two years arrested

Image: Lexington Co. Sheriff's Department (picture of the suspect accused in the crime, 41 year old Michael Paul Keech)

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — A West Columbia man is behind bars accused of sexually abusing a teenage boy. Deputies say 41 year old Michael Paul Keech has previously worked in positions of “trust and authority” and say it’s not far fetched to believe there could be more victims who come forward in the case with comparable stories of their own.

In this particular case, Lexington investigators say the alleged victim told them about sexual encounters dating as far back as July of 2019, and as new as February of 2022. Lexington deputies say they started to investigate the allegations after a family member of the victim reported what they believed to have been signs of abuse.

Deputies say after speaking with the teen, and collecting evidence from the home they arrested Keech who according to arrest warrants now faces three second degree and one third degree count of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor under age 16. Deputies are asking anyone who may have additional information in relation to this case that may be of assistance to contact Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC or by making an anonymous tip online at CrimeSC.com. Officials say they want to make sure they can get justice for anyone who has been forced to take part in activities against their will.

Since his arrest Thursday, Keech remains in custody inside of the Lexington County Detention Center.