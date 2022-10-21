Ronald McDonald House receives $50,000 donation from HORNE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —

The Ronald McDonald House supports the health and wellbeing of children and their families. Today, the Ronald McDonald House got some support of its own.

As part of its 60th anniversary, the professional services firm HORNE, is making donations to a handful of non-profit organizations.

The Ronald McDonald House was chosen to receive a $50,000 donation.

Executive Director for the house, Beth Lowrie, says the donation will go a long way in helping to provide support, food, and amenities for the families that stay there.

“When you have something going on with your own family, with your own children, the last thing you want to do is to have anything bad happen to them. So we provide that support for them so they can be there emotionally for their families and physically for their families. So we just wrap them up in our arms, give them a great big hug, and tell them that it’s going to be ok,” says Lowrie.

Disaster Recovery Program Manager with HORNE, Daniel Paul, says HORNE is happy to help.

“After meeting Beth and some of this team, I can already tell, they have a huge heart for this. A lot of what HORNE does is based in supporting families after natural disasters so to be able to align with a group like this with a similar mission is really exciting for us,” says Paul.

Sarah and Dan Farnsworth, whose 15-year-old son Jaren was hospitalized after an unexpected brain injury, say the Ronald McDonald House has been been a major help for them.

“You know no one wants to have to go through this sort of experience, but you know being able to have a place where you can have a home away from home really has a huge impact,” says Dan Farnsworth.

It helps lessen the stress because we’re not worried about paying for a hotel and spending thousands of dollars — that doesn’t have a kitchen or whatever the case — and we have to buy food, so it really helps alleviate a lot of stress,” says Sarah Farnsworth.