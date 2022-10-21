Suspect in Irmo ATM robbery arrested in Texas

Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Irmo say a man wanted in connection with an ATM robbery was arrested in Texas Thursday.

According to investigators US Marshals arrested Deveon Gibbs yesterday in Harris Co., TX.

Investigators say on August 19th Gibbs and an unidentified female accomplice sprayed two people working on an ATM at the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Blvd with pepper spray before running off with an undisclosed amount of money.

This is not Gibbs’ first run in with the law, police say he was already out on probation for a bank robbery in Texas.

Once he is returned to SC police say he will be charged with Bank Robbery, Kidnapping and Assault and Battery in the First Degree.