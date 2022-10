Thanksgiving turkeys expected to cost more due to inflation

CNN— Your Thanksgiving turkey might be more expensive and harder to find this year.

In the case of cost per pound a whole bird will run about 73 % more now than they did last year which according to the USDA comes out to about $1.99 a pound compared to $1.15 last year.

In terms of availability, the bird flu is partially to blame for the short supply.