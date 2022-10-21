Wonder Bread float to make appearance at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

CNN— There’s a new float making it’s way to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade this year…a loaf of wonder bread!

The float is called “the wondership” and features the brand’s signature colors: red, yellow and blue.

The company says they chose the design to honor the moment its founder witnessed a hot air balloon race, giving him the inspiration for the brand name.