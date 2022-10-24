Gamecocks Set for 7:30 pm ET Kick at Vanderbilt

The South Carolina Gamecocks return to the road on Saturday, Nov. 5, when they travel to Nashville, Tenn. to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores in an SEC Eastern Division matchup. Game time has been set for 7:30 pm ET (6:30 pm CT in Nashville) and the contest will be televised by SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference office announced today.

South Carolina has dominated the series, winning the last 13 in a row to extend their all-time series lead to 27-4, including a 14-2 advantage when playing in Nashville. The Gamecocks rallied late last season to escape with a 21-20 in Columbia in the last meeting between the two schools.

The 25th-ranked Gamecocks (5-2, 2-2 SEC) host the Missouri Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC) this Saturday, Oct. 22. Game time from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C., is set for 4 pm ET and the battle for the Mayor’s Cup will air on SEC Network. Vanderbilt (3-5, 0-4 SEC) is enjoying a bye week this week.

Here is the entire SEC slate of games for Saturday, Nov. 5:

Florida at Texas A&M 12:00 ET ESPN

Kentucky at Missouri 12:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Tennessee at Georgia 3:30 ET CBS

Liberty at Arkansas 4:00 ET SEC NETWORK

Alabama at LSU 7:00 ET ESPN

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 7:30 ET SEC NETWORK

Auburn at Mississippi State 7:30 ET ESPN2