Gas prices in Columbia decline, average price $3.21 per gallon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The average price of gas in Columbia has dropped once again this time by 9.6 cents per gallon.

According to Gas Buddy the average price of gas today is $3.21 per gallon.

In Columbia, prices are 5.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 12 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of diesel has also risen 4 cents in the last week.