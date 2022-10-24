IRS to let workers invest more towards retirement

CNN—Want to put away more for your retirement? Next year you can.

The IRS is going to let you invest nearly 10% more in 2023, adding up to more than $22,000. Currently, it’s about $20,000.

You won’t be surprised to hear the jump is because of inflation.

There was other inflation-related news last week too including changes to federal income tax brackets which likely mean boost in take-home pay early next year.