Limited edition Grey Poupon “don’t worry dijon” jars available

CNN—Grey Poupon is releasing a new limited edition jar.

The mustard company will release a new condiment called “don’t worry dijon” which is a nod to Olivia Wilde’s new movie “Don’t Worry Darling.”

The containers of mustard appear to reference the breakup of Wilde and fellow actor Jason Sudeikis.

The jars feature a red feather boa and only 100 are being sold.