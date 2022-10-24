Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death.

Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.

Police say if you have any information on this incident call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at crimesc.com.