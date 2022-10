Apple raises prices on subscriptions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Apple is raising the prices for it’s streaming services.

According to the company, Apple music is jumping up a dollar to $10.99 per month for individuals.

The family plan will be bumped up two dollars to $16.99.

The monthly cost of Apple TV plus is jumping to $6.99 which the company says reflects the service’s expanded slate of offerings.