Deputies say shooting incident possible murder-suicide

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened Oct. 25, before 2 a.m.

Deputies reported to a home in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane where they found an unresponsive man and woman who had both been shot.

The individuals were pronounced deceased at the scene.

More information will be available once released.