McDonald’s McRib back for “farewell tour”

Fast food fanatics, the McRib is making a comeback, again, but only for a farewell tour.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fast food fanatics, the McRib is making a comeback, again, but only for a farewell tour.

McDonald’s is calling it the McRib farewell tour.

It’ll be back on the menu October 31 for a Halloween that’s more saucy than spooky.

The 520 calorie sandwich with seasoned boneless pork dipped in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with chopped onions and pickles is famous for being a favorite limited-time treat for the fast-food giant.

You have until November 20 to make your McRib goodbyes.