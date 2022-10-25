McDonald’s McRib back for “farewell tour”
Fast food fanatics, the McRib is making a comeback, again, but only for a farewell tour.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fast food fanatics, the McRib is making a comeback, again, but only for a farewell tour.
McDonald’s is calling it the McRib farewell tour.
It’ll be back on the menu October 31 for a Halloween that’s more saucy than spooky.
The 520 calorie sandwich with seasoned boneless pork dipped in tangy barbecue sauce and topped with chopped onions and pickles is famous for being a favorite limited-time treat for the fast-food giant.
You have until November 20 to make your McRib goodbyes.