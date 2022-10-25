Richland County Sheriff’s Department searching for missing 22 year-old with medical condition

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is asking the public's help in finding 22 year-old Danarius Heyward.
Missing man Danarius Heyward. Source: Richland County Sheriff’s Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in finding 22 year-old Danarius Heyward.

The missing man has a medical condition and was last seen on Oct. 22 in the 400 block of McNulty Street.

Deputies say Heyward’s vehicle was located on Old Oak Drive. He is 5’9″ and weighs 175 pounds.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, authorities ask that you call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

