American Red Cross urges people to donate blood before holidays
The American Red Cross is asking the public to consider donating blood before the upcoming holidays.
The organization is asking people of all blood types to donate blood or platelets during this fall season.
Individuals with type O blood are especially needed to keep hospitals ready for any needed transfusions.
Book an appointment for blood donation by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, visiting the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-733-2767.
A driver’s license, blood donor card, or two other identification forms will be required at check-in.
For upcoming donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:
American Red Cross Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St.
Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6
a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Sunday.
Bamberg
11/8/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Bamberg, 11823 Heritage Hwy
Elgin
11/10/2022: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Thunder Tower Harley Davidson, 190 Pontiac Center Drive
Batesburg-Leesville
11/3/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Leesville United Methodist Church, 510 E. Columbia Ave.
Cayce
11/7/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd
Chapin
11/2/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Timberlake Country Club, 222 Timberlake Drive
11/7/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Chapin Presbyterian Church, 600 Old Lexington Hwy
11/10/2022: 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Chapin Branch Library, 129 Columbia Ave
Columbia
11/10/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Harbison Recreation Center, 106 Hillpine Rd
Gilbert
11/8/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gilbert Summit Branch Library, 405 Broad Street
Lexington
11/4/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Governor's Grant Clubhouse, 444 Oak Haven Drive
11/7/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 East Main St.
11/11/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hudson's Smokehouse BBQ, 4952 Sunset Blvd
Orangeburg
11/9/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Claflin University, 700 College Avenue
Blythewood
11/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Boney Road
Columbia
11/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/2/2022: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sandlapper Elementary School, 1001 Longtown Road E
11/2/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/3/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lexington Medical Center Northeast, 3016 Longtown Commons Dr.
11/3/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/4/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/5/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/6/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/6/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christian Faith Fellowship, 2625 Alpine Road
11/6/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., St. Mary's Episcopal, 170 Saint Andrews Road
11/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/8/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Prisma Health Children's Hospital, 7 Richland Medical Park Drive
11/9/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/10/2022: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rice Creek Elementary School S.A.I.L, 4751 Hardscrabble Road
11/10/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/11/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/11/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street
11/12/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/13/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/14/2022: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., UofSC Blood Battle – Honors Hall, 1215 Blossom Street
11/14/2022: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Russell House, 1400 Greene Street
11/14/2022: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thomas Cooper Library, 1322 Greene Street
11/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
11/15/2022: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., UofSC Blood Battle – Honors Hall, 1215 Blossom Street
11/15/2022: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Russell House, 1400 Greene Street
11/15/2022: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thomas Cooper Library, 1322 Greene Street
11/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
Hopkins
11/1/2022: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lower Richland High School, 2615 Lower Richland Blvd
Irmo
11/4/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA/Prisma Ballentine, 1079 Dutch Fork Road
Sumter
11/3/2022: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 28TH OWS SHAW AFB, 428 Shaw Drive