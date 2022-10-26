American Red Cross urges people to donate blood before holidays

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The American Red Cross is asking the public to consider donating blood before the upcoming holidays. Individuals who give blood Nov. 1-22 will receive a $10 e-gift card.

The organization is asking people of all blood types to donate blood or platelets during this fall season.

Individuals with type O blood are especially needed to keep hospitals ready for any needed transfusions.

Book an appointment for blood donation by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, visiting the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-733-2767.

A driver’s license, blood donor card, or two other identification forms will be required at check-in.

For upcoming donation opportunities Nov. 1-15:

American Red Cross Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 6

a.m. to 2 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Bamberg

11/8/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Baptist Church Bamberg, 11823 Heritage Hwy

Elgin

11/10/2022: 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Thunder Tower Harley Davidson, 190 Pontiac Center Drive

Batesburg-Leesville

11/3/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Leesville United Methodist Church, 510 E. Columbia Ave.

Cayce

11/7/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd

Chapin

11/2/2022: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Timberlake Country Club, 222 Timberlake Drive

11/7/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Chapin Presbyterian Church, 600 Old Lexington Hwy

11/10/2022: 1 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Chapin Branch Library, 129 Columbia Ave

Columbia

11/10/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Harbison Recreation Center, 106 Hillpine Rd

Gilbert

11/8/2022: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gilbert Summit Branch Library, 405 Broad Street

Lexington

11/4/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Governor's Grant Clubhouse, 444 Oak Haven Drive

11/7/2022: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 East Main St.

11/11/2022: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hudson's Smokehouse BBQ, 4952 Sunset Blvd

Orangeburg

11/9/2022: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Claflin University, 700 College Avenue

Blythewood

11/7/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 90 Boney Road

Columbia

11/1/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/2/2022: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sandlapper Elementary School, 1001 Longtown Road E

11/2/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/3/2022: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lexington Medical Center Northeast, 3016 Longtown Commons Dr.

11/3/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/4/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/5/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/6/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/6/2022: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Christian Faith Fellowship, 2625 Alpine Road

11/6/2022: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., St. Mary's Episcopal, 170 Saint Andrews Road

11/7/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/8/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/8/2022: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Prisma Health Children's Hospital, 7 Richland Medical Park Drive

11/9/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/10/2022: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Rice Creek Elementary School S.A.I.L, 4751 Hardscrabble Road

11/10/2022: 9:45 a.m. – 4:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/11/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/11/2022: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street

11/12/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/13/2022: 6:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/14/2022: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., UofSC Blood Battle – Honors Hall, 1215 Blossom Street

11/14/2022: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Russell House, 1400 Greene Street

11/14/2022: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thomas Cooper Library, 1322 Greene Street

11/14/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

11/15/2022: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., UofSC Blood Battle – Honors Hall, 1215 Blossom Street

11/15/2022: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Russell House, 1400 Greene Street

11/15/2022: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thomas Cooper Library, 1322 Greene Street

11/15/2022: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St

Hopkins

11/1/2022: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lower Richland High School, 2615 Lower Richland Blvd

Irmo

11/4/2022: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., YMCA/Prisma Ballentine, 1079 Dutch Fork Road

Sumter

11/3/2022: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., 28TH OWS SHAW AFB, 428 Shaw Drive