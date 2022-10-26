Columbia Police: murder suspect charged in shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police Department announced that 19 year-old Kevin Darnell Jowers, Jr. is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

According to authorities, Jowers was charged following a fatal shooting that occurred August 23 at North Pointe Estates. The victim was identified as 20 year-old Travis Sutton.

Investigators believe the incident stemmed from an argument between the suspect and victim.

More information can be found on columbiapid.net.