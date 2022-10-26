Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early

ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina.

Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well.

“Every time I come to vote, I remember the first time I went to jail for protesting in this country. It was right in front of this building,” Clyburn remembers. “This building was not here at the time.”

The voting laws Clyburn protested decades ago have now changed in this country. As of this year, South Carolina residents are also allowed to vote early.

“I believe it’s always important to vote as early as you possibly can because you never know what the circumstances are,” the congressman said.

Early voting runs all this week and next week. Calhoun County voting officials are seeing a larger number of residents voting early for this election than in the summer’s primaries.

“Yesterday was steady all day long. It was a good experience for voters who were able to cast their ballot,” said Shayla Jenkins, Calhoun County director of voter registration and elections. “It’s always great to see the voters of Calhoun County show up and show out.”

One of those early voters, Emma Guinyard, voted Tuesday morning.

“I’m an early voter because of my age. I can’t be in a crowd,” said Guinyard, a Saint Matthews resident.

Every county in the Palmetto State has at least one location where you can cast your vote early. Residents in Calhoun County can come to the council chambers in Saint Matthews to cast their ballot. Congressman Clyburn says this is an important first step in making voting easier for residents.

“It makes it more convenient. There’s a big difference between a convenient cote and an easy vote,” Clyburn said. “Setting up these locations makes it convenient but the voting rules and regulations we are putting in place all over the South are making it harder for people to vote.”

Yet the new law has made it more convenient for voters. Jenkins says many poll workers from previous elections are helping out with early voting.

“I just want to thank all of Calhoun County and everyone across the state who is doing what we’re doing,” the elections director said. “We do it because we love it and for our citizens.”

“It’s important,” Guinyard said. “It’s important for everybody to vote.”

In Richland County, there are five different locations to vote early.

All you need to bring to vote is a photo ID.

If you do not have a driver’s license or other picture ID, you can get a voter ID from your county’s voter registration office.

You can find your early voting location and hours of operation here.