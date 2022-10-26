USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials.

The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023.

In a release, President Michael Amiridis says, “The actions announced today reflect our commitment to enhancing our iconic brand. In my short time back at the university, alumni and other stakeholders have told me how important it is to return the USC name back to the institution. We are initiating that change today.”

As part of the Board of Trustees-backed transition, the university will be referred to as the University of South Carolina, USC, South Carolina or Carolina in marketing and editorial materials.

According to officials, a new block-letter USC spirit mark will be introduced with the year of its founding, 1801. The athletics logos will not be impacted.

Board Chairman Thad Westbrook says, “We are excited about this change.”

ABC Columbia caught up with some students enrolled in the University of South Carolina to get their take on the big changes to come.