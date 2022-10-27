Become 1 man in 100 against sexual violence

Tyler Ryan learns about Pathways to Healings 100 Man campaign

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Pathways to Healing (formally Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands) is asking for 100 men to sign on the dotted line to help bring awareness to sexual violence.

Tyler Ryan learned more from the Executive Director, Rebecca Lorick.

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook