Krispy Kreme offers sweet Halloween treat

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Krispy Kreme is unveiling some spooky treats for the holiday season. now through the 31st you can trick or treat yourself to a dozen Halloween themed donuts or a their scary good drink chiller. All you have is show up to any participating Krispy Kreme store with your sweet tooth and your spooky spirit.

The Halloween flavors included in the ‘Haunted House Dozen’ are the Spooky Spider Doughnut, the Boo Batter Doughnut, the Scaredy Cat Doughnut, and the Neon Orange Sprinkle Doughnut.

To find out more about the new flavors offered for Halloween you can click on the link provided HERE