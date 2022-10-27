Reaction to first and only debate between McMaster, Cunningham

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Following the first and only debate between Governor Henry McMaster

and Joe Cunningham, The South Carolina G.O.P declared McMaster the winner of the gubernatorial debate.

saying, quote,

“tonight (Wednesday) was a clear example as to why South Carolina is booming under Governor McMaster’s leadership.

under his steady hand, we’ve cut taxes at an historic rate, got more people working than ever before, and have record capital investments stimulating our economy.”

His Challenger, Former Congressman Joe Cunningham spoke immediately following the face to face match up.

saying quote ,

“We had the opportunity to tell South Carolina voters what our vision is for South Carolina. we want to take our state out of the past and into the present. McMaster told viewers he’s okay with where South Carolina is right now, but we need to take our state forward.”