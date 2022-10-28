16th annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence happening this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— This year’s Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence free event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The walk will be held in person at Page Ellington Park, 2220 Gregg St.

Participants are being asked to join this walk to bring awareness of the violence and abuse that is occurring in our community, say officials.

To secure a spot in the walk, organizers ask that you register at the link below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-mayors-walk-against-domestic-violence-tickets-400081423307