Father involved in six-month-old daughter’s death out on bond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A father involved in the death of his six-month-old daughter is now out on bond.

Newberry County Detention Center records show Colie Dawkins posted bail on Wednesday.

Deputies say they found Dawkins at a gas station on Monday, where the infant was unresponsive in a child’s seat and later died.

Investigators say the child’s mother said Dawkins threatened to harm their child.

He faces charges of unlawful conduct to a child among others.

He could face additional charges pending the autopsy results.