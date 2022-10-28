RCSD calls this year’s S.C. State Fair ‘a successful, safe year’

COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Another year for one of the largest state fairs in the Southeast has come and gone. The 12 day annual attraction that keeps families coming back year after year continues to reinvent itself, and thrive bringing fans back to the major attraction.

After shutting down and deciding not to operate the event when the pandemic struck, the non profit made a come back after introducing the Fair Food Drive. A move that gave members of the community a chance to get a taste of the favorite foods they used to have to wait another year for. The fact the annual event keeps people coming back is not going unnoticed.

Friday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott released his reaction to the fair this go round, calling it “a successful, safe year”. Each year the Richland County Sheriff’s Department works to secure the area in and around the event. They tell ABC Columbia News they work in tandem with the fair staff to use technology and procedures, like security cameras, metal detectors, the use of clear bags, and a curfew for those under 18 in order to keep fair goers as safe as possible throughout the duration of the event.

In a statement released to ABC Columbia, Sheriff Leon Lott says,

“We work hard every year to ensure that Fair is a place where families can come and feel safe,” Sheriff Lott said. “Anytime you have crowds of that size in one area, there is the potential for something to happen but we put measures in place to limit those possibilities. The fairgrounds staff worked with us, as always, to implement small changes that had a big impact.”