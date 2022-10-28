RCSD: Former deputy sheriff arrested for assaulting inmate

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest and firing of Nathan Harris, 26, a former deputy sheriff.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest and firing of Nathan Harris, 26, a former deputy sheriff. Harris is charged with assault and battery in the third degree.
Deputies say they were alerted to an incident that happened Oct. 24 when Harris shoved an inmate after a verbal argument. The inmate did not suffer any injuries say officials. The incident occurred after Harris transported the inmates back to the ASGDC from the Richland county courthouse.
The Department says Sheriff Lott ordered an immediate investigation into Harris’ actions and the former deputy was suspended without pay until the end of the investigation. A magistrate concluded there was sufficient probable cause to issue the warrant.
“His actions were unacceptable, and I will not tolerate this from any of my deputies,” Sheriff Lott said. “I hold my deputies to a much higher standard, and anyone who works for me should know that I will hold them accountable for any wrongdoings.”
Harris was terminated from his position and arrested Oct. 28.
