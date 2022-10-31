Cayce Police Dept: Donations are being collected for Shop with a Cop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department is taking donations for their annual Shop with a Cop event on December 22.

If you’re unfamiliar with the event it’s when local law enforcement officials shop with children in the community. The department says it’s one of the most “rewarding things” they do all year.

The goal this year is to allow every participant to have $150 to use on Christmas gifts!

Donations will be collected until Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. and can be dropped off at Cayce Police Department, mailed to Cayce Public Safety Foundation, or made by scanning the QR code.