City of Columbia’s Spooktacular Halloween Carnival happening tonight!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Get ready to trick or treat at the City of Columbia’s free Spooktacular Halloween Carnival tonight! The event is for everyone ages 6 and up.
It’s from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dutch Square Mall.
You and the kids can enjoy plenty of activities like a costume contest, carnival games, karaoke, trivia and more!
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 803-545-3100.