Senator Graham files new brief with Supreme Court

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Senator Lindsey Graham filed a new brief with the Supreme Court to try and block a subpoena to appear before a Georgia Grand Jury in the 2020 election investigation.

Prosecutors want to question Graham about phone calls he had with Georgia election officials after former President Donald Trump lost the state.

Graham’s filing argues the courts should allow his appeal to move forward without bending to a set deadline from Georgia prosecutors.

Justice Clarence Thomas already put a temporary hold on enforcing the subpoena.