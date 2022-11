COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department is hiring officers! Salaries range from $48,000-$78,000 with a $5,000 sign on bonus.

Each officer gets a take-home patrol vehicle. Other perks include overtime and extra-duty employment and bonus’ based on eligibility.

For more information, call (803) 545-3550 or (803) 545-3552.